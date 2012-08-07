Air NZ grounds small planes after hairline cracks found

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Air New Zealand said on Tuesday it has grounded its fleet of Beech 1900D aircraft after hairline cracks were found in the tail area of an aircraft during routine maintenance inspection.

“Aircraft engineers are currently inspecting the Beech 1900D fleet of 18 aircraft, which are operated by Eagle Air,” the airline said in a statement.

“Inspections have already been completed on four aircraft, three have been found to be affected.”

Air New Zealand (AIR.NZ) said the Beech 1900D aircraft have been in service with Eagle Air since October 2001 and have an average age of 10.5 years. The 19-seat aircraft operate to 20 destinations around New Zealand.

Eagle Air is a unit of Air New Zealand.