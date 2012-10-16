FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Refinery outage forces Edinburgh airport to ration jet fuel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Edinburgh airport said jet fuel supplies were being rationed on Tuesday because of a glitch discovered last week at a Scottish refinery owned by Ineos, forcing the refiner to halt deliveries.

“There has been a shortage of aircraft fuel across Scottish airports caused by quality issues at Petroineos’ Grangemouth refinery which has meant we have had to ration our supplies” an Edinburgh airport said in a statement, adding flights had not been disrupted.

Ineos said the glitch affecting the production of jet fuel had been resolved and deliveries to Scottish airports had restarted.

PetroIneos Trading is a joint venture between Petrochina and Ineos to supply crude to Ineos refineries in France and Scotland and market their fuel. (Reporting by Jessica Donati)

