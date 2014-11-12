FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deals
November 12, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulators set to approve Etihad's 49 percent buy of Alitalia: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Etihad flight attendant is seen during a news conference at Malpensa Airport near Milan, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways’ bid to acquire 49 percent of Italy’s Alitalia after the airlines agreed to give up airport slots on the Rome-Belgrade route, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

State-owned Etihad’s stake buy is part of a 1.76-billion-euro ($2.19 billion) rescue plan for loss-making Alitalia.

“The European Commission is expected to approve the deal,” said one of the sources who declined to be named because the EU decision is not yet official.

(1 US dollar = 0.8028 euro)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft

