ANA says 40,000 seat cancellations on Japan-China flights

TOKYO (Reuters) - All Nippon Airways Co Ltd (ANA) said on Wednesday that 40,000 seat reservations were cancelled on flights between Japan and China from September to November, underlining the impact of a territorial spat between the two countries that flared up earlier this month.

Airlines in China and Japan have reduced flights between the two nations as relations between them deteriorated sharply this month after Japan bought the isolated East China Sea islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, leading to a fall in travellers.

Last week, China Eastern Airlines announced it was delaying the start of a new route between Shanghai and Sendai in northeast Japan, while Japan Airlines Co Ltd reduced daily flights to China, excluding Hong Kong, by three to 10 until October 27. (Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro and James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)