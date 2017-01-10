FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
EU clears French capital injection for Areva
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 10, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 7 months ago

EU clears French capital injection for Areva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, May 7, 2015.Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators approved on Tuesday French plans to grant a capital injection of 4.5 billion euros (3.91 billion pounds) to nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA and said Areva's restructuring plan would not unduly distort competition.

France, which owns 87 percent of Areva, notified the European Commission in April of the restructuring plan to restore the group's competitiveness and financial position.

State aid may be authorized under certain conditions when it contributes to an objective or common interest without unduly distorting competition.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the European Union, said the state aid was subject to conditions, in particular a positive conclusion of tests on the nuclear reactor vessel Flamanville III and an approval of the divestment of Areva's reactor business.

Areva will concentrate on nuclear fuel.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.