BUENOS AIRES Argentina's inflation rate was 2.4 percent in March, the official Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday, little changed from a 2.5 percent rise in consumer prices in February and above median expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.0 percent rise.

The country's central bank is targeting inflation between 12 and 17 percent for 2017. Last week, central bank President Federico Sturzenegger had said March inflation figures had convinced the board of the need to tighten monetary policy.

The central bank, which has kept its policy rate steady at 24.75 percent since late November, is expected to announce a rate decision later Tuesday.

The higher-than-expected March figure was in large part due to changes in seasonal and regulated prices, as prices for education services rose 5.6 percent with the start of the school year.

Prices for home fuels and basic home services rose 10 percent as cuts to subsidies for electricity announced earlier this year as part of President Mauricio Macri's efforts to cut the budget deficit continued to kick in.

