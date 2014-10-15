Argentina says inflation accelerates to 1.4 percent in September

A worker arranges products as customers shop at the Mercado Argentino outlet supermarket in Lomas de Zamora, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine inflation ARCPI=ECI accelerated less-than-expected in September to 1.4 percent on the month from 1.3 percent in August, official data showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 8 economists had been for consumer prices to rise by 1.7 percent.

Latin America’s third-largest economy has one of the world’s highest inflation rates, which some analysts say is already running at 40 percent on a yearly basis.

Many analysts say the credibility of government data has deteriorated in recent months.