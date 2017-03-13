FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
India rupee NDFs rise after Modi's win in India's biggest state
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
March 13, 2017 / 4:26 AM / 5 months ago

India rupee NDFs rise after Modi's win in India's biggest state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016.Mukesh Gupta/File photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Indian rupee rose in non-deliverable forwards trading on Monday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party won a landslide victory in an important battleground state.

Modi's victory in Uttar Pradesh strengthens his claim to a second term in national elections in 2019, and is seen as an endorsement of his economic reform agenda.

The rupee gained around 0.5 percent in one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) trading to 66.35 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Stephen Coates

