LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - UK ASSET RESOLUTION: * UK asset resolution says 4 billion STG paid to taxpayers in 2012 * UK asset resolution says mortgage accounts 3 months or more in arrears

reduced by 23 percent * UK asset resolution says owed 43.4 billion STG to taxpayers at end of 2012 * UK asset resolution says remains its expectation to repay taxpayers in full