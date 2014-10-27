AT&T to sell up to $1.5 billion of bonds in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. telecom carrier AT&T (T.N) will raise up to $1.5 billion via a bond sale in Taiwan, one of its underwriters said on Monday, making it the second such offering by a U.S. firm this year.

The 30-year bond will offer investors a fixed annual return of 4.7 percent, said Yvonne Chu, a vice president at the underwriter Masterlink Securities Corp.

Masterlink Securities and Mega International Commercial Bank are the joint lead managers on the issue, while Morgan Stanley (MS.N) acts as the sole global structuring agent and coordinator.

The bond will be priced later and is set to list on the island on Nov. 10.

In September, Verizon (VZ.N) had sold a similar bond in Taiwan.