WADA dismayed by new TV allegations on Russian doping

(Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was dismayed by revelations in a German TV documentary that contained fresh allegations of malpractice in Russia’s anti-doping system, it said on Monday.

Amongst the claims in Sunday’s ARD programme were that Russian coaches suspended in the worst corruption and doping scandal to hit the sport were still working in athletics while others continued to provide banned substances to athletes

“At a time when trust in sport is wafer thin, these troubling assertions will do little to reinforce confidence in the Russian anti-doping system when clean athletes need it most,” WADA president Craig Reedie said in a statement.

Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko told Reuters by telephone on Sunday that: “These facts have once again been taken out of context and are an attempt to mislead the public. We have a huge country, with 83 regions. It is possible that a banned coach could be working somewhere, but certainly not with the national team and not at official events.”

Russia has been suspended from international track and field and has been ordered by world athletics’ governing body, the IAAF, to eradicate cheating.