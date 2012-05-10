FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK auctions 4 mln EU carbon permits at 6.67 eur/t
May 10, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

UK auctions 4 mln EU carbon permits at 6.67 eur/t

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain auctioned 4 million spot European Union carbon permits at 6.67 euros a tonne each on Thursday, raising 26.68 million euros ($34.5 million), the UK Debt Management Office said.

The auction was 3.56 times over-subscribed, with a total of 14.25 million bids received, it said.

Britain has postponed an auction originally scheduled for June 7 to September 6 due to uncertainty around the timing of the start of a single, EU-wide carbon registry. ($1 = 0.7733 euro) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

