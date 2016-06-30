FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australian teenager pleads guilty to planning ANZAC Day terror offence
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Australian teenager pleads guilty to planning ANZAC Day terror offence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian teenager on Thursday pleaded guilty to planning a terror attack which involved beheading a police officer and attaching explosives to a kangaroo at commemorations of the ANZAC landings at Gallipoli during World War One.

Sevdet Ramadan Besim, 19, had planned to attack police at the Melbourne ANZAC day parade on April 25, 2015 but his scheme was uncovered by police in Britain who found messages on the phone of a 15-year-old British boy to a man in Australia.

The British boy last year pleaded guilty to inciting an attack on an ANZAC day parade in Melbourne, prosecutors said.

Besim was not immediately sentenced but faces a life term in prison.

ANZAC Day, April 25, is a major annual holiday in Australia and New Zealand marking the first major battle involving troops from both countries during World War One at Gallipoli in Turkey.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.