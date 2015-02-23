Austrian opposition calls for Hypo bad bank to be declared insolvent

The headquarters of nationalised Hypo Alpe Adria are pictured behind a traffic light in Klagenfurt, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - A leading Austrian opposition politician has called for a parliamentary investigation into Hypo Alpe Adria’s collapse to recommend that the bad bank winding down its assets be declared insolvent to protect taxpayers from mounting costs.

Financial markets and ratings agencies are watching closely for Austria’s stance on the Heta Asset Resolution [HAABI.UL] wind-down vehicle after the government last year imposed losses on some holders of Hypo subordinated debt despite guarantees from its home province of Carinthia.

“I think we have to organise an orderly bankruptcy,” Greens deputy leader Werner Kogler told ORF radio on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s formal launch of the investigation.

Austria set up Heta last year, ignoring opposition calls for it to allow the bank it nationalised in 2009 to go bust. Hypo hit the wall after a decade of unbridled expansion fuelled by debt guarantees that Carinthia was never placed to honour.

The investigation seeks to assign political blame for the country’s worst postwar financial scandal, but Kogler said it could also try to head off more costs to taxpayers who have provided 5.5 billion euros ($6.23 billion) in Hypo aid so far.

“The same people (bond investors) who by injecting billions helped to make the bank disaster possible now want it all back from taxpayers with principal and interest. I find that obscene,” he said, adding that a Heta insolvency could save taxpayers more than 10 billion euros.

Austria’s finance ministry won’t comment on the way forward before outside auditors value assets that stood at about 18 billion euros when Heta was set up but are now thought to be worth billions less. The audit is due for completion by the end of April, a ministry spokesman said.

Standard & Poor’s has said that it expects a review of potential costs for an orderly wind-down of Heta and the government’s response to emerge by early May.

“This may inform our view of the government’s willingness to support senior creditors of systemic institutions,” the ratings agency said this month.

Thomson Reuters data show Heta has 69 debt issues worth 8.3 billion euros, including senior notes worth 470 million due on March 6 and 500 million on March 20, raising questions about equal treatment of debtholders should Austria decide to pull the plug on Heta.