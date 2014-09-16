FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fake Picasso anyone? Austrian police search for fraud victims
September 16, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Fake Picasso anyone? Austrian police search for fraud victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Art lovers who suspect they might have bought forged Pablo Picasso paintings should contact the Austrian police, who are looking for victims of a Serbian art fraud gang.

The group operated out of a Viennese cafe, offering clients several fake Picassos, along with forged certificates of authenticity, police in the Austrian capital said on Tuesday.

They demanded 300,000 euros ($388,410) for one work.

The gang was arrested earlier this year, the police statement said, but it was not immediately clear how many people might have fallen for the counterfeits.

($1 = 0.7725 euro)

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Crispian Balmer

