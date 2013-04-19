Irish firm eyes stake in UK aviation air traffic control

DUBLIN/LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Ireland’s semi-state air traffic control operator said it had expressed an interest in buying a stake in its British counterpart, the National Air Traffic Services (NATS).

“The IAA, as an Air Traffic Control Services provider, has expressed an indicative interest in formalising its partnership with NATS via the current share sale, but no final decisions have yet been made,” the IAA said in an e-mailed statement.

“The process is in its very early stages.”

NATS handles around 5,300 flight movements every day and employs 5,000 people.

The IAA, which employs 700 people at six locations around Ireland, cooperates with NATS as part of pan-European air traffic control systems. It is responsible for the provision of air traffic management in Irish controlled airspace and the safety regulation of the civil aviation industry in Ireland.

The British government owns 49 percent of NATS while a consortium of seven airlines known as the Airline Group, including IAG’s British Airways and easyJet, owns a combined 42 percent.

British travel firms Thomas Cook and TUI Travel , which are also part of the airline consortium, plan to sell a 12 percent stake in the NATS, sources close to the two companies have said.

The British government had also been mulling the sale of part of its stake but it said last year it would keep hold of the asset due to its strategic importance. The government had previously estimated the value of NATS as a whole at around 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion).