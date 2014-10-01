FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAE Systems wins new 600-million-pound British Royal Navy contract
#Aerospace & Defense
October 1, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BAE Systems wins new 600-million-pound British Royal Navy contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A BAE Systems sign is seen at the naval dockyards in Portsmouth, southern England November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - BAE Systems, Europe’s largest defence firm, has been awarded a £600 million contract by the British government to support half of the Royal Navy’s surface fleet and run the naval base at Portsmouth for five-years.

The southern-England-based company said on Wednesday that the new contract would extend until 2019 services it has been providing for the last 12-years, including technical, maintenance, repair and upgrades to ensure ships are available for operational requirements.

The naval base, where BAE Systems will deliver planning, engineering and energy, water and logistics services, is being prepared for the arrival of a new aircraft carrier.

“The contract will keep the base running at the highest standards and will ensure our ships are in the best possible condition and operating at the highest capability,” Commodore Jeremy Rigby, Commander of Portsmouth Naval Base, said in a statement.

“It has sustained more than 2,000 jobs at the base and many more in the supply chain.”

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

