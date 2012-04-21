FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain police use teargas against race protesters
April 21, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Bahrain police use teargas against race protesters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahraini police fired teargas to break up a protest in a Shi‘ite district outside Manama on Saturday, during Bahrain’s Formula One Grand Prix, and protesters responded with petrol bombs.

“Protesters were at a roundabout in Diraz and police tried to move them by firing teargas. They started throwing petrol bombs back at them,” a Reuters witness said.

He said there were up to 150 protesters, who had taken part in a march of several thousand earlier for democratic reforms and against Formula One, and around 50 riot policemen in jeeps.

Reporting by Hamad Mohammed; Writing by Andrew Hammond in Dubai; Editing by Michael Roddy

