Bank of America won't loosen mortgage credit for riskier borrowers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Government efforts to loosen access to mortgage credit are unlikely to goad Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) to make more home loans to less creditworthy borrowers, the bank’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

In October, the top regulator for the U.S. housing market announced plans to allow many more Americans to buy homes by making a down payment of as little as 3 percent of the purchase price.

But Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said at an investor conference his bank hosted on Wednesday that it will require borrowers to make larger down payments “to make sure that [they] can withstand the bumps in the road” of homeownership, such as “unemployment, divorce or sickness.”

“I don’t think there’s a big incentive for us to start to try to create more mortgage availability where the customers are susceptible to default,” Moynihan said.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and other U.S. policymakers in recent months have pointed to tight mortgage credit as one of the main factors holding back a recovery in the U.S. housing market and the broader economy. Nevertheless, Bank of America’s reluctance to loosen mortgage availability will add stability to the market, Moynihan said.

“I know that that doesn’t sound good for an instant housing recovery and faster housing markets but it’s actually good because in the long term it keeps the housing more fundamentally based,” Moynihan added.

Bank of America was the fourth-largest U.S. mortgage lender in the first nine months of 2014, according to industry publication Inside Mortgage Finance.