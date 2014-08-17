FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Serious Fraud Office probes banks' loan schemes -Times
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 17, 2014 / 11:17 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Serious Fraud Office probes banks' loan schemes -Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Serious Fraud Office is looking into allegations of high street banks misusing government schemes designed to boost lending to small businesses, the Times reported on Sunday.

The Times reported that the UK’s main anti-fraud agency is investigating banks’ use of the Enterprise Finance Guarantee, and its predecessor, the Small Firms Loan Guarantee Scheme in relation to small business customers.

The newspaper it had seen correspondence that showed the SFO was studying allegations about alleged abuse by lenders.

The paper said the SFO has yet to announce whether it will launch a formal investigation. (thetim.es/1ApCo9d)

“We are aware of the situation. We’re monitoring it, but we can neither confirm or deny whether an investigation is or isn’t taking place,” an SFO spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.