Liberal Democrats call for an extra 1 bln pounds tax on U.K. banks -FT

March 1 (Reuters) - The Liberal Democrats have called upon Chancellor George Osborn to increase U.K. banks’ tax bill by 1 billion pounds a year to help eliminate Britain’s 30 billion pound structural deficit, the Financial Times reported.

The party is also looking to raise 1 billion pounds by changing rules that allow companies to offset corporate tax on interest payments, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1BuUxoQ)

These two policies will be complemented by a proposal for a 1.5 billion pounds “mansion tax” and an additional 130 million pounds charge for those with non-domiciled status, the paper said.

“The banking sector is now returning to health and profitability, so now is the right time to ask the sector to contribute a little more to help us balance the nation’s books,” the FT quoted Liberal Democrat’s Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander as saying on Sunday night.

The Liberal Democrats will look to include the proposals in their manifesto to woo voters for the general elections in May, should Osborne resist the idea of introducing them in the budget later this month, the FT said.