Spain's BBVA triples third-quarter profit as loan income improves

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish lender BBVA (BBVA.MC) reported net profit had tripled in the third quarter from a year ago, lifted like its peers in the home market by better net earnings on loans and lower losses on soured debts.

Spain’s second biggest bank, which makes most of its revenues overseas, was also helped by higher profits in key earnings-driver Mexico.

For the first nine months of the year, however, BBVA’s profit was down 37 percent at 1.929 billion euros ($2.46 billion), comparing unfavourably to 2013 when it had booked several one-off gains from asset sales.

Spanish banks have been recovering this year from an economic downturn and a deep financial crisis. They are trying to focus on boosting income from their core lending business after years of patching up capital levels.

Only one small Spanish lender, Liberbank (LBK.MC), registered a capital shortfall at the end of 2013 in a recent European Central Bank health check, though it has already covered the gap.

At BBVA - which like rival Santander (SAN.MC) weathered a property market crash at home through income from abroad - net profit stood at 601 million euros in the July-September quarter, up from 195 million euros in the third quarter of last year.

That was slightly below analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll, although net interest income, a closely-watched measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose nearly 8 percent to 3.83 billion euros in the period and beat expectations of 3.72 billion euros.

Losses on deteriorating assets fell nearly 40 percent compared to the third quarter last year although the bank set aside more in provisions against bad debts than a year ago as it continued the cleanup of its balance sheet ahead of the ECB stress tests.