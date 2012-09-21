FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RIM says faces email service problems in EMEA
#Apple Inc
September 21, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

RIM says faces email service problems in EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Research in Motion (RIM) BlackBerry smartphone handsets are pictured in this illustration picture taken in Lavigny, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

(Reuters) - Blackberry maker Research In Motion suffered service problems in Europe on Friday, just as its key rival Apple (AAPL.O) started sales of its new iPhone around the world.

“Some users in Europe, Middle East & Africa are experiencing issues with their BlackBerry service,” the Canadian firm tweeted from its British twitter account.

Last October a system-wide failure of the service left tens of millions of frustrated BlackBerry users on five continents without email, instant messaging and browsing. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
