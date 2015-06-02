FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock CEO Fink expects Fed to raise rates in September
June 2, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

BlackRock CEO Fink expects Fed to raise rates in September

Jessica Toonkel

1 Min Read

Laurence Fink, Chairman and CEO of Blackrock Inc., gestures at the session 'The Global Economic Outlook' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc’s chairman and chief executive, Laurence Fink, said on Tuesday he believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in September, but said the Fed should think about why consumers are not spending more before it does hike rates.

“We have been repeatedly disappointed on sales and we don’t have enough information to determine what’s going on,” Fink said, addressing Deutsche Bank’s Global Financial Services Conference.

Fink said he believes that investors near retirement are realizing that they do not have enough savings and thus are spending less.

Fink also said he is bullish on European equities for the next 12 months, but he does not believe “Europe is fixed yet.”

And while he said he believes that U.S. equities will be positive for 2015, investors should not expect the same kinds of returns they have seen in past years.

Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler

