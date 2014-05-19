FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's retail property groups eye stake in Bluewater -The Times
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

UK's retail property groups eye stake in Bluewater -The Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Three British retail property groups are among bidders eyeing a stake in Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent for a bid amount of 600 million pounds, The Times reported.

British groups Land Securities Group Plc, British Land Company Plc in partnership with Norges Bank , and Hammerson Plc are understood to be the final bidders for the stake, according to the British daily. Australia’s Westfield Group and the sovereign wealth fund of Norway are also thought to be finalists, The Times said.

The newspaper reported that Australia’s Lend Lease, which manages Bluewater, is looking to sell 30 per cent of its share in the centre.

The winning bidder would inherit the right to manage the centre, The Times said.

Land Securities, British Land, Hammerson and Westfield Group could not be reached for a comment outside of normal business hours. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.