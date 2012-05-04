FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bmi low-cost unit could cease operations in September
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business Travel
May 4, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

Bmi low-cost unit could cease operations in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A BMI Baby aircraft takes off over a wind turbine at East Midlands Airport, central England May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - British airline bmi, which was bought by BA and Iberia owner IAG last month, has begun a consultation process that could see bmibaby cease operations in September, after it failed to find a buyer for the low-cost unit.

Bmi comprises three underperforming businesses: a traditional airline serving Europe, the Middle East and Africa; bmi regional, serving the UK; and low-cost unit bmibaby.

IAG (ICAG.L), which completed the acquisition of Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) bmi in April, said at the time that the price of the deal would be reduced after the German carrier failed to sell bmibaby and bmi regional.

Bmi said on Thursday it had made progress with finding a buyer for bmi regional, but this had not been possible for bmibaby, despite repeated attempts by both Lufthansa and IAG.

“Bmibaby has therefore started consultation to look at future options including, subject to that consultation, a proposal to close in September this year,” it said.

Bmi said the company would make reductions to bmibaby’s flying schedule from June.

“It is proposed that all bmibaby flights departing from Monday September 10, 2012 onwards will no longer operate,” bmi added.

Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.