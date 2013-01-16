Poland's LOT says Boeing Dreamliners flying as normal

A man stands outside Chopin airport terminal near a poster of the newly purchased Boeing 787 Dreamliner by Polish airline LOT in Warsaw, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s LOT airline said its flight scheduled for Wednesday using the Boeing Dreamliner jet would go ahead as normal, after a run of incidents with the aircraft elsewhere raised safety concerns.

“We’ve decided to continue operations,” LOT spokesman Marek Klucinski told Polish television. “Today, the Dreamliner will go to Chicago.”

Japan’s two leading airlines grounded their fleets of Dreamliners on Wednesday after one of the jets made an emergency landing.

Klucinski said the Polish carrier had been told by Boeing that the problems affecting the Japanese-operated aircraft had been known to the manufacturer and were fixed in jets assembled later, including those operated by LOT.

He said the Polish state-owned airline was still taking delivery of the remaining three Dreamliners it had ordered from Boeing. LOT received its first Dreamliner in November last year, becoming the first European carrier to add the jet to its fleet.

“Of course, we would prefer to have no defects in our aircraft but it seems that every new plane has to go through some teething problems,” Klucinski said. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)