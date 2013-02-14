FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's LOT says will not use Dreamliner until October
February 14, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Poland's LOT says will not use Dreamliner until October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Dreamliner belonging to Polish airline LOT is being parked on the tarmac at Chopin International Airport in Warsaw February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s national airline LOT will not use its Boeing Dreamliner passenger jets before October, LOT’s chief executive said on Thursday.

The airline said earlier it would seek compensation from Boeing after most of the U.S. planemaker’s 787 Dreamliner passenger jets were grounded due to battery-related problems.

“We do not plan to use the Dreamliner in out flight network until October,” the newly appointed LOT chief executive, Sebastian Mikosz, told reporters. (Reporting By Chris Borowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)

