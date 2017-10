LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - The United Kingdom, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Nomura to lead manage its upcoming syndicated reopening of the 0.125% index-linked Gilt maturing on 22 March 2044, banks managing the deal said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The UK DMO expects to conduct the sale in the week commencing 19 November 2012, subject to market conditions.