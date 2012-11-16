UK local authorities hooked on cheap public funding

* TfL bond market success fails to tempt local authorities

* UK lowers public loan rate, stifling potential bond deals

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Overly competitive UK government funding is disincentivising local authorities from being weaned off the public purse and following the lead of Transport for London into bond markets, senior bank officials say.

TfL, rated Aa1/AA+/AA+ - an executive body of the Greater London Authority - has executed four bond issues in 2012, even though, like local authorities, it can access funding via the Treasury’s Public Works Loan Board (PWLB).

“TfL could be the tip of the iceberg, but in reality everything in the local authority sector is moving at a glacial pace,” said a senior banker working on proposals for local authority issuance.

At the start of this month, the UK government dropped the PWLB flat rate on loans of up to 50-years from 100bp over government bonds (Gilts) to 80bp.

“We were making progress in directing some local authorities towards the capital markets, but then the government decided to offer cheaper funding via the PWLB, and the rug was pulled from under our feet,” the banker added.

Another banker familiar with the discussions said one of the better rated local authorities came very close to executing a bond deal, but then pulled back when their target pricing levels deteriorated.

On the other hand, TfL has had no issue in raising very attractive funding by making a conscious bid to establish a sterling curve in the bond market.

Its most recent endeavour - a new GBP300m five-year bond -priced at Gilts plus 70bp, the tight end of 70-75bp guidance, on the strength of GBP450m of orders on Wednesday.

TfL ended a six-year absence from capital markets in March this year with the launch of a GBP300m one-year FRN in March, followed by a GBP500m 30-year bond in July and a GBP500m 10-year bond in August, which all priced below the rate offered by the PWLB at that time.

Investors have clearly warmed to TfL’s approach which allowed it to print in line with more established names in the SSA sector such as Germany’s Deutsche Bahn (Aa1/AA/AA), which priced a five-year sterling issue at Gilts plus 70bp last month.

By renewing a presence in capital markets, TfL has been able to drastically diversify its debt portfolio. Its latest investor presentation, dated September 30, shows that while the majority of TfL’s debt outstanding is still from the PWLB (GBP2.772bn) it also has bonds totalling GBP1.974bn, European Investment Bank loans (GBP1.772bn) and Commercial paper (GBP1.288bn). These figures do not include its latest GBP300m bond issuance.

In July 2011, TfL’s parent Greater London Authority became the first local authority in 17 years to access public markets. GLA, rated AA+, sold a GBP600m 5.017% July 2034 issue at Gilts plus 98bp to help finance the costs of London’s CrossRail infrastructure project.

GLA’s bond led to speculation that many other local authorities may follow suit. That was not the case.

LITTLE INCENTIVE

Banks say one of the main factors stalling other local authorities from accessing markets is the prohibitive costs in setting up a bond issuance programme. This includes applying for a credit rating, sorting out the appropriate documentation, and the man hours spent on the road meeting investors.

“The incentive for local authorities to go to these lengths is much reduced when they can just pick up the phone and call in funding from the government at competitive rates,” said the senior banker.

For many local authorities the amount they have to raise is relatively small, and the legwork required to start a bond market funding programme is not worthwhile.

Banks, however, have already found a solution to the problem in the UK’s burgeoning housing association market.

Capital markets funding has become more prolific for housing associations in 2012 with the regulatory squeeze on banks curbing traditional sources of finance.

Even smaller UK housing associations have been able to access the capital markets via aggregator programmes such as The Housing Finance Corporation. Similarly, banks say, a group of local authorities could club together to fund themselves in capital markets, although one banker said efforts to put this into action so far have proved “as easy as herding cats”.

“This is not a straightforward proposal because individually there can be a bit of an internal power play as better rated local authorities are not content to fund at the same rates as other local authorities,” said the senior banker.

The banker estimated that while there is a concerted push towards local authority bond issuance, it will be another 15-20 years until this becomes regular practice in the UK.

Commenting on the impact of cheaper PWLB funding on potential local authority bond issuance, a spokesperson for the Treasury said: ”It is for local authorities to determine the most appropriate sources of long-term borrowing.

”The PWLB continues to offer low cost, easy access and flexible financing for local authorities. The introduction of the certainty rate from 1 November 2012 offers even lower PWLB rates to those local authorities choosing to provide information to support public finance forecasting.

“In looking at market based options, local authorities need to be clear about higher due diligence costs, access charges and fees associated with market borrowing.”