LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - The United Kingdom, rated Aa1,AAA,AA+, has hired Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBS for new inflation-linked bond maturing 22 March 2058, according to a lead manager.

The UK Debt Management Office expects to conduct the sale in the week commencing July 28. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)