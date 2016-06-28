Dual break-up could prove daunting for weakened UK, says S&P

LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - The UK could struggle to orchestrate an orderly withdrawal from the European Union particularly if it also has to deal with a split with Scotland at the same time, Standard & Poor’s chief sovereign analyst said on Tuesday.

The agency this week downgraded the UK by two notches to AA with a negative outlook after the country voted to leave the EU in a referendum last week.

However, no borough in Scotland voted to leave, something which could result in a second referendum on Scottish secession.

“This would lead to a situation where Westminster would face two challenges: trying to manage an orderly exit from the intricate web of laws and customs in the EU and then breaking the United Kingdom into two in an orderly way,” Moritz Kraemer, global chief rating officer of sovereign ratings, S&P, said in a call with investors.

“These are difficult challenges at the best of times but when the institutional strength is not of the same order that makes these challenges all the more daunting,” he said.

One of S&P’s reasons for downgrading the UK was the implications the referendum has for the country’s institutional framework.

“High governance standards have been the hallmark of the UK; now that is likely to be less effective and less stable. The institutional framework in the UK is no longer a credit strength,” said Kraemer.

In a note on Monday evening, the agency said the result will weaken the predictability, stability, and effectiveness of policymaking in the UK and affect its economy, GDP growth, and fiscal and external balances.

MORE RATINGS MISERY

Fitch Ratings also downgraded the UK by one notch on Monday, saying leaving the EU will have a negative impact on the UK economy, public finances and political continuity.

The result will also weigh on the economies of other EU member states, mainly due to lower exports to the UK, and will increase political risk in Europe, Fitch said in a separate note on Tuesday.

It said Ireland may feel the most direct impact, with increased risks to growth and creating uncertainty around future relations with Northern Ireland.

Fitch did not change the ratings or outlooks of any countries other than the UK. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Ian Edmondson and Helene Durand)