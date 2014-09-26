FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brevan Howard vs Rokos trial postponed to March 2015
September 26, 2014 / 8:19 AM / 3 years ago

Brevan Howard vs Rokos trial postponed to March 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A Jersey court has postponed the trial date for a case involving leading hedge fund Brevan Howard and its co-founder Christopher Rokos to March 2015, to determine whether the former star trader can launch a new rival firm.

Rokos, who made about $4 billion for Brevan’s main fundbetween 2004 and 2012, filed a lawsuit in May seeking to overturn an agreement with the firm preventing him from starting his own fund and raising money from investors until 2018.

Following a directions hearing held in private on Sept. 18, the Jersey court decided that the trial would take place for six days starting March 25 next year, instead of November, as previously planned, court documents seen by Reuters showed.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop

