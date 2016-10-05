Diana Widmaier Picasso, grand-daughter of Pablo Picasso, poses beside a bronze 1931 piece modelled on her grand-mother entitled 'Head of a Woman (Marie-Therese) at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Diana Widmaier Picasso, grand-daughter of Pablo Picasso, poses beside a bronze 1931 piece modelled on her grand-mother entitled 'Head of a Woman (Marie-Therese) at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Diana Widmaier Picasso, grand-daughter of Pablo Picasso, poses beside a bronze 1931 piece modelled on her grand-mother entitled 'Head of a Woman (Marie-Therese) at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Diana Widmaier Picasso, grand-daughter of Pablo Picasso, poses beside a 1938 portrait of her mother entitled 'Maya in a Sailor Suit' at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Diana Widmaier Picasso, grand-daughter of Pablo Picasso, poses beside a 1938 portrait of her mother entitled 'Maya in a Sailor Suit' at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Diana Widmaier Picasso, grand-daughter of Pablo Picasso, poses beside a 1938 portrait of her mother entitled 'Maya in a Sailor Suit' at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Oct 5 - Pablo Picasso's family, friends and lovers are the subjects of a new exhibition of the artist's work at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

More than 80 works by Picasso go on display at the gallery in the heart of the British capital from Thursday until February.

"Picasso's portraits epitomise the astonishing variety and innovation of his art," the gallery said on its website.

(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)