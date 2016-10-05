French artist brings floating fish to London's Tate Modern
LONDON French artist Philippe Parreno fills Tate Modern's Turbine Hall with inflatable fish for a new installation in the vast central space of the London gallery.
LONDON Oct 5 - Pablo Picasso's family, friends and lovers are the subjects of a new exhibition of the artist's work at the National Portrait Gallery in London.
More than 80 works by Picasso go on display at the gallery in the heart of the British capital from Thursday until February.
"Picasso's portraits epitomise the astonishing variety and innovation of his art," the gallery said on its website.
AMSTERDAM/ROME Two stolen Vincent Van Gogh paintings worth millions of euros were found in an Italian country house belonging to an alleged mafia drug smuggler, police said on Friday, 14 years after they disappeared in a daring heist in Amsterdam.
BOSTON An accused mobster on what may be his death bed once again denied knowing anything about the whereabouts of paintings stolen from a Boston museum in the largest art heist in U.S. history, his lawyer said on Saturday.