Sterling fall has been substantial, BoE to consider it - Carney

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday the fall in the value of sterling had been "fairly substantial" and the central bank's interest-rate setters would take it into account.

Speaking to lawmakers, Carney repeated a recent comment that the BoE did not target a particular level of sterling but was not indifferent to it.

He said the most recent weakening of the pound, since an annual conference of the ruling Conservative Party earlier this month, was not due to changing views about the BoE's most likely next moves on interest rates.

Prime Minister Theresa May caused investors to think that she would pursue a tough approach to the upcoming Brexit negotiations which could leave Britain with a lot less access to markets in the European Union once it leaves the bloc. May also said she would start formal Brexit talks by March of next year.

"Sterling starts to really move as it becomes clearer the timing of the Article 50 triggering, and the market's perception -- and I really underscore it's the market's perception -- of what the potential relationship will be between the United Kingdom and Europe," Carney said on Tuesday.