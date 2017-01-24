FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK-based FX trading rises on year in October - BOE survey
January 24, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 7 months ago

UK-based FX trading rises on year in October - BOE survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Commuters walk past the Bank of England in London, Britain, October 7, 2016.Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign exchange trading out of London rose 3 percent in October 2016 compared with a year earlier, but at $2.18 trillion a day it was still down from the equivalent six months earlier, a semi-annual survey by the Bank of England showed on Tuesday.

The survey also showed that the vigorous trading in the pound since Britain's surprise decision last June to leave the European Union drove an 8 percent rise in trading of the currency against the dollar, to an average of $281 billion a day.

Overall volumes were depressed by a continuing fall off in spot currency trading, the report's data showed.

Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Marc Jones

