10 months ago
UK unlikely to issue debt with maturity over 50 years - WSJ
November 3, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 10 months ago

UK unlikely to issue debt with maturity over 50 years - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shop cash register is seen with both Sterling and Euro currency in the till at the border town of Pettigo, Ireland October 14, 2016.Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is unlikely to issue new government debt with a maturity much greater than the current maximum of around 50 years, the head of the UK Debt Management Office said in an interview published on Wednesday.

"We're pretty anti-trophy. My sense is, in the long run, that is likely to be better value for the taxpayer," DMO chief executive Robert Stheeman said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Austria issued a 70-year bond on Oct. 25, attracting over 5 billion euros of investor interest.

Britain's longest-dated gilt matures in July 2068. A consultation in 2012 into possible issuance of 100-year debt found this would not be cost effective.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
