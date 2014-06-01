FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sam Smith tops British music charts with fastest selling debut album
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 1, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Sam Smith tops British music charts with fastest selling debut album

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British singer-songwriter Sam Smith went straight to the top of the charts with his debut album “In The Lonely Hour” on Sunday, the Official Charts Company said.

The 22-year-old’s album has sold 101,000 copies over the last seven days, making it the fastest-selling debut album of the year so far and knocking Coldplay’s “Ghost Stories” into second place after a week at number one.

Paolo Nutini’s “Caustic Love” climbed three places to number three.

In the singles chart, 27-year-old Chicago-born house and techno producer SecondCity took the top spot with his debut track “I Wanna Feel”, pushing Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” into second.

French house duo Klingande, who have already topped the charts in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, were a new entry at number three with their UK debut “Jubel”.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.