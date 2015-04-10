FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miliband says would recognise Palestine at right moment
April 10, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Miliband says would recognise Palestine at right moment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband gestrues during a campaign event in central London England April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Friday he favoured recognising Palestine as a state if such a move would help bring about a broader peace deal in the Middle East.

Ed Miliband was asked by a reporter if Britain would recognise Palestine in the first year or two of his premiership, if Labour wins national elections on May 7.

Miliband said Labour backed a symbolic vote held last year in Britain’s parliament in favour of recognising Palestine.

“What we said at the time of that vote was that it was a vote about the principle of recognition. And clearly a decision about when recognition would take place was dependent on how it would constructively help negotiations.”

“I am not going to get into, today, speculation about when that would precisely be. That is a judgement we would have to take at the time,” he said.

Ireland, France and Italy have also held parliamentary votes on the status of Palestine in recent months. Sweden has gone further by officially recognising Palestine.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

