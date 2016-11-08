Investor confidence in UK holding up, for now - debt office

A British pound note is seen in front of a stock graph in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration.

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Britain's debt office said on Tuesday that the decision to leave the European Union had not undermined investor confidence but a prolonged period of twin falls in sterling and bond prices would make him uncomfortable.

Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK Debt Management Office, told Reuters at an event in Brussels that a decoupling between sterling GBP= and gilts appeared to be over, but any continuation would suggest confidence had been knocked.

With one of the biggest current account deficits in the world, Britain needs hundreds of billions of pounds of capital inflows each year just to balance its books. Signs that investors are steering clear of gilts would make this more difficult, or at least more expensive.

"There was a period in October where gilts and sterling decoupled but it seems to have been brief. I would not feel comfortable if that decoupling was prolonged as it would suggest that confidence is not as strong as I would like it to be," Stheeman said.

"It is hard to say that Brexit has undermined overseas interest in gilts. Our sense is that it has not," he said.

In normal circumstances sterling and gilts tend to move in the opposite direction. That is because higher market interest rates, or bond yields, in developed economies tend to draw in flows of capital.

But sterling's sharp slide in October on worries Britain will undergo a "hard Brexit", sent prices lower as higher yields began to reflect concerns about UK inflation.

Britain's 10-year gilt yield GB10YT=TWEB rose almost 50 basis points last month - posting its biggest monthly rise since 2009.

Stheeman said foreign investors were clearly watching developments in Britain.

"They want more information, they want to understand where fiscal policy is going and how this effects our plans," he said.

Bank of England data shows that foreign investors bought a net 13.27 billion pounds of UK government bonds in September, the most in almost a year.

"Major investors, including foreign central banks are sophisticated and tend to see through the political rhetoric," Stheeman said.

He said the debt agency was unlikely to issue more inflation-linked bonds in response to increased demand from investors.

Britain's debt management agency plans to issue just over 131 billion pounds of bonds in the current fiscal year and inflation-linked bonds make up some 26 percent of total issuance.

Stheeman said the overall number could potentially be revised in the autumn statement, due later this month.