FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
ECB looking at all options for euro trading after Brexit - Mersch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 10, 2016 / 6:46 PM / 10 months ago

ECB looking at all options for euro trading after Brexit - Mersch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. dollar note and a Euro coin are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. Picture taken November 7.Dado Ruvic/Illustration

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is looking at all options to ensure it can continue to oversee euro trading after Britain, where many such transactions are cleared, leaves the European Union, a member of the bank's executive board said on Thursday.

The ECB is expected to push hard to bring the clearing of trillions of euros in derivatives from Britain to the currency bloc, meaning the central clearing counterparties (CCPs) such as the London Stock Exchange's LCH.Clearnet (LSE.L) face losing one of their top money spinners.

"The prospect of the UK’s exit from the EU creates uncertainty regarding the future of the supervision of non-euro area CCPs that clear significant amounts of euro currency," Yves Mersch told an audience in Windsor near London.

"We are ready to explore all options within our mandate to ensure we can continue to fulfil our responsibilities under the Treaty."

He singled out the repo market, in which financial firms lend to each other against collateral such as government bonds, because it is one of the channels through which the ECB transmits monetary policy.

Britain last year successfully challenged an ECB directive that euro clearing houses should be in the euro zone, but it would have little hope of keeping that business once it leaves the EU.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.