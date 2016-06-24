FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 6:49 AM / a year ago

Triumphant "Out" campaigner Farage: the EU is dying

Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), holds a drink at a Leave.eu party after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain now needs a "Brexit government" and for negotiations on the terms of an exit from the EU to begin as soon as possible, Nigel Farage, leader of the ardently anti-European Union party UKIP, said on Friday after Britain voted to quit the bloc.

"The EU is failing, the EU is dying," Farage told reporters. "I hope we've knocked the first brick out of the wall. I hope this is the first step towards a Europe of sovereign nations."

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
