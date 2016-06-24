Triumphant "Out" campaigner Farage: the EU is dying

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain now needs a "Brexit government" and for negotiations on the terms of an exit from the EU to begin as soon as possible, Nigel Farage, leader of the ardently anti-European Union party UKIP, said on Friday after Britain voted to quit the bloc.

"The EU is failing, the EU is dying," Farage told reporters. "I hope we've knocked the first brick out of the wall. I hope this is the first step towards a Europe of sovereign nations."