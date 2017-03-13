Scotland's Sturgeon says: I can win an independence vote

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday that she believed she could win a second independence vote which she has demanded to be held before the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

When asked if she thought she could win such a vote, she said she believed she could.

Up to now, most polls show support for independence in Scotland has barely shifted from around 45 percent since 2014, and that most Scots do not want another vote on secession.