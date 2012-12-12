FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

London's Heathrow cancels 60 flights due to fog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Heathrow airport said on Wednesday it had cancelled 60 flights due to heavy fog, causing delays at Europe’s busiest hub.

“There is poor visibility so the number of flights that are landing and taking off at the airport have been reduced as a precaution,” a spokesman for Heathrow said. “The problem is expected to ease later this morning”.

The problem is exacerbated because Ferrovial’s (FER.MC) Heathrow is operating at close to full capacity, the spokesman added. Britain’s coalition government blocked the airport’s expansion in 2010.

Some flights at London’s City Airport and Manchester airport in north west England have also been cancelled. (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Kate Holton)

