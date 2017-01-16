Sterling slides to three-month low on May speech speculation

A pile of one pound coins is seen in a photo illustration shot June 17, 2008.

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound fell as much as 1.5 percent on the day in early deals in London on Monday, hit by media reports that Prime Minister Theresa May will signal Britain is on course for a "hard" Brexit from the European Union.

Sterling reached as low as $1.1983 in Asian trading, its weakest - October's "flash crash" aside - in almost 32 years. It had recovered somewhat to $1.2033 by 0806 GMT, still down 1.2 percent from opening.

Against the euro it also fell over 1 percent on the day to 88.53 pence, its weakest in over two months.