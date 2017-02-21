FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sterling hits two month high vs euro on Le Pen poll gain
February 21, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 6 months ago

Sterling hits two month high vs euro on Le Pen poll gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose almost 1 percent to its highest in two months against the euro on Tuesday, profiting from broad sales of the single currency after another opinion poll showed far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen gaining ground.

The pound rose as high as 84.45 pence per euro, up 0.9 percent on the day, after the Elabe poll showed the lead of centrist Emmanuel Macron and conservative Francois Fillon over Le Pen in head-to-head polls shrinking to 18 and 12 points respectively.

That suggests the anti-EU Le Pen may have more chance of springing a surprise if, as the polls also suggest, she makes it through to the second round of the elections in May.

Writing by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson

