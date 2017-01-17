Sterling adds to gains after inflation bounce

A pile of one pound coins is seen in a photo illustration shot June 17, 2008.

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling hit day's highs against both the euro and dollar on Tuesday after UK inflation rose more than expected to 1.6 percent, its highest since mid-2014 and within sight of the Bank of England's 2 percent target.

Official data showed price growth was propelled by higher air fares and the collapse in the pound since last year's vote to leave the European Union.

Sterling, already up almost 1 percent against a broadly weaker dollar in morning trade in London, rose as high as $1.2190 after the numbers from $1.2170 beforehand. It also gained half a percent on the day to 87.78 pence per euro.