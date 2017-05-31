FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Sterling weakens after new poll shows slim Tory lead
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
May 31, 2017 / 8:12 AM / 3 months ago

Sterling weakens after new poll shows slim Tory lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A bank employee counts pound notes at Kasikornbank in Bangkok, Thailand October 12, 2010.Sukree Sukplang/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sterling weakened against the dollar late Wednesday after a new poll found that British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party's lead over rival Labour was just 3 points with just over a week to go before a national election.

Sterling edged about 0.12 percent lower against the greenback after details of the YouGov poll were published by the Times late Wednesday. It last traded at $1.2873 vs $1.2892 before the news crossed.

The British currency has been whipsawed by a series of polls that suggest May's once-commanding lead over Labour has shrunk dramatically as the June 8 election draws near.

Wednesday's poll indicated Conservatives held an advantage of 42 percent versus 39 percent for Labour. On Tuesday, a separate YouGov poll suggested that the election could result in a hung parliament.

Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

