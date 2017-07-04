Sample polymer five and ten GB pound banknotes are seen on display at the Bank of England in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe/pool

LONDON Sterling steadied on Tuesday, as traders eyed a survey of Britain's construction sector for clues on whether the economy is heading for a summer slowdown, which could lead investors to question their bets on an interest rate rise by year-end.

The purchasing manager's index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector on Monday showed activity grew much more slowly than forecast in June, with export orders rising at the weakest pace in five months. The equivalent survey for the construction industry was due at 0830 GMT.

One of the Bank of England's interest rate-setters, Gertjan Vlieghe, said late on Monday he favoured keeping borrowing costs at their historic lows, despite a shift among some of his peers at the central bank in favour of a first hike in a decade.

But that seemed to have no impact on sterling. By 0800 GMT sterling was 0.1 percent higher on the day at $1.2950. Against the euro it was flat at 87.76 pence.

"It’s interesting to see sterling not lower than the move we’ve had so far," wrote Nomura strategists in a morning note to clients.

"Yes it’s no change in his view but is was combined with a pushback from Hammond on ending austerity and good U.S. data, known market factors but would typically provide a knock-back to overcrowded positioning. So a lack of an outsized move perhaps just points to how light positioning may be."

