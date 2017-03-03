FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sterling hits 7-week low after weak UK services PMI data
March 3, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 6 months ago

Sterling hits 7-week low after weak UK services PMI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pile of one pound coins is seen in a photo illustration shot June 17, 2008.Toby Melville/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell to a seven-week low against the dollar on Friday, after weaker than expected data on Britain's dominant services sector pointed to growth slowing to a five-month low.

The pound fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.2230 after the Markit/CIPS index of sentiment among purchasing managers (PMI) showed a further dip to 53.3 after its first fall in four months in January.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a figure of 54.1.

Sterling also fell to its lowest in nearly 4 weeks against the euro, at 86.09 pence per euro.

British government bond prices rose modestly after the survey was published with June futures up about seven ticks.

Writing by Patrick Graham

